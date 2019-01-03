Licence revoked for elementary school teacher convicted of sexual offences

A former Tweed elementary school teacher who was convicted of sex-related offences involving several of her students will never be allowed to teach again.

On Nov. 27, 2018, the Ontario College of Teachers found Jaclyn Lindsay Jones, better known by the last name McLaren, guilty of professional misconduct. Her teaching license was then revoked.

READ MORE: Ajax elementary teacher faces sexual assault charges involving 10-year-old student

In 2017, Jones, who was then 37, pleaded guilty to a list of charges including sexual exploitation, possessing child pornography, sexual interference, child luring and making explicit material available.

McLaren became a teacher in 2008 and taught French at Tweed Elementary School from 2011 to 2015. The incidents occurred between 2013 and 2015 and involved eight victims, six of whom were her students.

In May 2017, Jones was sentenced in a Belleville court to two years in prison. She is at the Grand Valley Institution for women in Kitchener, which is known for its sex offender programming.

—With files from Morganne Campbell