RCMP seeking dangerous driver in Roblin road rage incident

Manitoba RCMP are still looking for the driver of a silver Ford Focus involved in what they say was a potentially fatal case of road rage near Roblin Dec. 28.

The driver repeatedly cut off a semi driver on Highway 83, stopping dangerously in the middle of the road and forcing the semi driver to swerve into an oncoming lane and onto the shoulder of the highway.

Anyone who recognizes the man, the vehicle, or has other information is asked to call Russell RCMP at 204-773-3051.

WATCH: Manitoba semi driver dashcam records road rage