Flying Colours completes first trio of Bombardier Challenger 650 medevac interiors

Flying Colours Corp., which has a facility in Peterborough, Ont., has completed a milestone.

In December, the third and final Bombardier Challenger 650 medevac interior was completed by the maintenance, refurbishment and completion specialist for Bombardier Specialized Aircraft.

It has already arrived at Swiss Air-Rescue Rega’s base in Switzerland alongside the first two aircraft, which were completed earlier in 2018.

The third jet replicates the format of the first two cabins, which Flying Colours says meet the needs of demanding medevac operations.

“We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of these three incredible aircraft,” said Sean Gillespie, executive vice-president of Flying Colours Corp. “Patients and passengers benefit from an extremely comfortable medical environment, which we recognize in some cases will be life-saving.”

Flying Colours Corp. worked alongside Aerolite, the medical equipment specialist, and the Bombardier Specialized Aircraft team on the project. Flying Colours designed, manufactured and installed the majority of the non-medical monuments, furnishings and interior components.

When in full operation, the cabin functions as an Intensive Care Unit for up to two patients with attending medical experts, or it can be configured to support the transfer of up to four patients.

“It was an exciting project to work on as we completed each aircraft to the highest quality on time and on budget,” added Gillespie.

The interiors are grey and white with red handles and fixings. The aft section has a duo of galleys with Enflie ovens, coffee makers and customized fridges. A lavatory is also located next to the baggage area.

Flying Colours also completed the exterior paintwork, which features a red flash across the fuselage and a red and white design on the tail.