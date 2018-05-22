Flying Colours receives European approval for installation of ADB-S Out tracking equipment

Flying Colours in Peterborough has received approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency for installation of mandatory tracking equipment on the Bombardier Challenger 300 aircraft.

The aircraft will feature Automated dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out equipment, which provides precise information about an aircraft’s location and flight path to help improve flights and operations.

In 2010, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said ADS-B Out equipment (one of two models) would be mandatory for all aircraft by Jan. 1, 2020. The European mandate will come into force just six months after the North American obligation.

READ MORE: Multi-million dollar expansion for Flying Colours at Peterborough Airport

The company, which is based at Peterborough Airport, specializes in customizing and upgrading an aircraft’s interior or exterior.

Flying Colours has the capacity for seven to 10 installations per month at its facilities in Peterborough and St. Louis, Mo. Director of sales Kevin Kliethermes says some European owners are also future proofing their aircraft with other upgrades along with the ADS-B installations.

The company recently announced plans for $30 million in expansion for its operations at the Peterborough Airport.