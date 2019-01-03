Mechanical issue diverts Saint John’s-bound WestJet plane to Halifax

A WestJet flight that was supposed to arrive in Saint John’s was diverted to Halifax on Thursday due to a mechanical issue.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Theresa Rath Spicer says the plane landed just before 10 a.m.

She said the Q400 turboprop plane carrying a combined 82 people landed safely.

Emergency crews were on standby for when the plane landed, but they were not needed.

There were no injuries.