Mechanical issue diverts Saint John’s-bound WestJet plane to Halifax
A WestJet flight that was supposed to arrive in Saint John’s was diverted to Halifax on Thursday due to a mechanical issue.
Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Theresa Rath Spicer says the plane landed just before 10 a.m.
She said the Q400 turboprop plane carrying a combined 82 people landed safely.
Emergency crews were on standby for when the plane landed, but they were not needed.
There were no injuries.
