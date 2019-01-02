Member of Canada’s 1995 World Junior squad pleads for return of gold medal

A former World Junior hockey player is quickly losing hope he’ll ever see his gold medal again.

“To be honest with me I’m kind of losing hope now,” Jeff O’Neill told Global News.

O’Neill, now a sports broadcaster, says he was out with friends and colleagues at the Roxy in Vancouver on Saturday night.

He had his medal with him in a laptop bag, which he realized was nowhere to be found the following morning.

“This is partly for me to blame, I mean I left my bag in a bar-slash-restaurant, but at the end of the day I kind of though my credentials are in there, my gold medal’s in there, there’s work stuff in there, I just thought it would be returned, so it’s on me,” he said.

O’Neill said he’s now considering options such as offering a reward for the return of the medal, though admits he struggles with the idea of having to pay to have his own property returned to him.

“I just hope that somebody realizes that it doesn’t do them any good to display a gold medal in their living room when they didn’t win it,” he said.