New Westminster police searching for 29-year-old woman missing since Boxing Day

New Westminster police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 29-year-old woman who’s been missing since Boxing Day.

According to police, Jenessa Smith’s family reported her missing after she was meant to visit them in Chase on Christmas Eve, but never showed up.

Smith was supposed to travel to the interior using a rideshare program, but missed her ride, police said.

The last time someone had contact with her was on Dec. 26, when her boyfriend — who was away in Winnipeg — let her into his apartment in the 200-block of Carnarvon Street remotely.

Police said when he returned home he found no sign of Smith, and all of her belongings had been removed from his suite.

Police said her phone has been turned off since Christmas Day.

“Ms. Smith has children with her ex-boyfriend in Kamloops, and was supposed to visit them over Christmas. After missing her ride, she reportedly went to her current boyfriend’s house to stay while he was out of town,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release.

“As you can imagine, family and friends are concerned for her well-being, and we are seeking the public’s assistance to locate her to ensure her well-being.”

Smith is described as Caucasian, five-foot-three and 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair, is known to wear makeup and is usually well-dressed.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411 and quote file number 2019-77.