Sports
January 2, 2019 3:01 pm

Halifax CFL proponents now selling swag for proposed Atlantic Schooners

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Halifax Schooners shirt is shown in this undated handout photo. Proponents for Halifax's proposed CFL team are now selling Atlantic Schooners swag.

A Halifax Schooners shirt is shown in this undated handout photo. Proponents for Halifax's proposed CFL team are now selling Atlantic Schooners swag.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Schooners Sports and Entertainment
A A

It doesn’t exist yet, but the Atlantic Schooners Football Club – Halifax’s proposed CFL team – is already selling swag.

Alyse Hand, a spokeswoman for the group, says merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies, socks and tuques with the club logo are now available from an online store.

READ MORE: Halifax CFL bid picks up steam as league announces game for Atlantic Canada

Hand says the site was launched just before Christmas “as a way to get Schooners fans excited about a future team.”

She says sales have been steady since the launch, and some sizes have sold out.

The clothing is made in Atlantic Canada by the Truro, N.S.-based Stanfield’s Ltd.

READ MORE: CFL launches season ticket drive for new Halifax-based team

Last month, Atlantic Schooners founding partner Anthony LeBlanc said more than 6,000 season-ticket applications had been sold, and that plans for a stadium would soon be unveiled.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#CFLToHalifax
Altlantic Schooners
Alyse Hand
Atlantic Schooners Football Club
Canadian Football League
CFL
N.S.
Nova Scotia
schooners
Stanfield's Ltd.
truro

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.