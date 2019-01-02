Halifax CFL proponents now selling swag for proposed Atlantic Schooners
It doesn’t exist yet, but the Atlantic Schooners Football Club – Halifax’s proposed CFL team – is already selling swag.
Alyse Hand, a spokeswoman for the group, says merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies, socks and tuques with the club logo are now available from an online store.
Hand says the site was launched just before Christmas “as a way to get Schooners fans excited about a future team.”
She says sales have been steady since the launch, and some sizes have sold out.
The clothing is made in Atlantic Canada by the Truro, N.S.-based Stanfield’s Ltd.
Last month, Atlantic Schooners founding partner Anthony LeBlanc said more than 6,000 season-ticket applications had been sold, and that plans for a stadium would soon be unveiled.
