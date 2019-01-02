Netflix urges people to stop hurting themselves with ‘Bird Box’ challenge

Social media has been taken over by memes of Netflix’s horror-movie offering Bird Box, and now things are getting to the next level.

Apparently, die-hard fans are trying something called the “Bird Box challenge,” where they — or their children — are blindfolded and try to do everyday things, despite not being able to see.

In Bird Box, main character Malorie (Sandra Bullock) is trying to get her two children to a sanctuary located at the end of a long river, and they must remain blindfolded at all times. Why? Because unidentified creatures are all around them, and if you see one, you’re driven to instant suicide or insanity.

Netflix caught wind of the Bird Box challenge and issued a message to all users thinking of trying it, telling them to “not hurt themselves.”

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

In Bird Box, the Malorie character has no choice but to be rough with her kids, especially considering it’s a matter of life or death for her and her children. Unfortunately, though, some parents didn’t differentiate between entertainment and reality.

Y’all gotta chill #BirdBoxChallenge 😂😂 why he do the baby like that pic.twitter.com/hspFdNHzTC — Mya✨ (@sosomyaaa) December 27, 2018

Some merely used it as a joke to riff on their relationships or even their own mother.

Me trying to get my mom to see my point of view . #BirbBox #BirdBoxChallenge pic.twitter.com/kt2CbIg8iJ — Key (@Keonaaaa1) December 26, 2018

As you can see, the results of the challenge usually end in hilarity rather than injury — as of this writing, no serious calamity has been reported because of it.

According to Netflix, Bird Box has had more than 45 million views.