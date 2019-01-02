Justin Bieber’s face tattoo finally revealed

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has finally showed off his latest tattoo — and it’s tiny.

On Jan. 1, celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy posted a close-up photo of Bieber on Instagram revealing his eyebrow ink alongside a heartfelt caption. The portrait shows the word “grace” written in cursive above the 24-year-old’s right eyebrow, a design Bieber has kept private until now.

“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home,” JonBoy wrote.

“But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them … Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends.”

While New York-based JonBoy has tattooed Bieber and 22-year-old wife Hailey Baldwin in the past, fellow celebrity artist Bang Bang is reportedly responsible for the design.

In November, Bang Bang, whose real name is Keith McCurdy, told Page Six that he did Bieber’s face ink as part of a couples’ tattoo with Baldwin. Bieber and Baldwin confirmed their marriage in November.

“They each got a tattoo,” McCurdy told the outlet. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

McCurdy also said that Bieber’s tattoo was “really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo . . . I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

But Bieber’s “grace” tattoo is not his first facial ink. JonBoy did a face tattoo on Bieber, a small cross near his eye, in 2016.

In total, Bieber has at least 60 tattoos over his body. In April, Baldwin told The Cut that she has 19 tattoos, a number that has likely grown since.

“I’m running out of spots to put little ones,” Baldwin told the outlet.

“And eventually when I have kids one day, I want to get my kids’ names and then I want to have the spots for that.”

