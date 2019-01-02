Residential fire in Saugeen First Nation deemed suspicious: officials

A residential fire in Saugeen First Nation has been deemed suspicious, police say.

According to Bruce Peninsula OPP, on Tuesday just after 8:30 a.m., officers received a report of a residential fire on Kewageshig Street.

Police say the Saugeen First Nation Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Officers say the fire is now being treated as suspicious.

According to police, the Grey County crime unit, South Bruce crime unit and Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruce Peninsula OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).