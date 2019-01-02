Property assessment roll opens in Saskatoon

People in Saskatoon who want to inspect their property assessment can do so for the next 30 days.

City officials said the 2019 property assessment roll opened Wednesday for public assessment.

Owners are able to view the property’s current and previous assessed value, see a breakdown of the municipal portion of property taxes and allocation to civic services, and review nearby property information.

The property assessment and tax tool is available online, and will also be mailed to property owners who require them.

The city said most assessment-related concerns are usually resolved by contacting an assessor at 306-975-3227 prior to filing a formal appeal.

Appeals can only be made during the review period, and must be submitted to the board of revision on or before Feb. 4, 2019.

The 2019 assessed values were determined based on sales of similar properties as of the provincially legislated base date of Jan. 1, 2015.

The next provincial reassessment takes place in 2021 and the city said it will reflect an updated assessed value as of Jan. 1, 2019.

Provincial legislation required assessments take place every four years to ensure value are up-to-date, fair, and accurate.

Property tax notices are mailed out by the city in May and are due by June 30.