Saskatoon city council throws out pay-as-you-throw garbage utility

The debate over how to manage Saskatoon’s trash will continue into the new year.

City councillors voted 6-5 on Monday night in favour of cancelling implementation of a pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) garbage system, which would have been funded as a utility.

“I’m hoping that the administration will now go back and dig a little deeper,” said Coun. Darren Hill, after the vote was carried.

In a 6-5 vote in November, city councillors decided to bring in the PAYT system. It would have moved curbside residential garbage collection to a monthly fee based on the size of the garbage bin, instead of through property taxes.

Later in the month, Hill decided to withdraw his support after originally voting in favour.

On Monday, Hill’s motion was supported by councillors Troy Davies, Ann Iwanchuk, Randy Donauer, Bev Dubois and Zach Jeffries.

“The variable bin cart funded as a utility have failed, but those options can be brought back. My intent was not to kill those option, but to go back and reconsider more with those options,” Hill said.

“A do-over.”

Council’s decision to implement a city-wide organics program funded through property taxes is not impacted by Monday’s decision.