November 29, 2018
Updated: November 29, 2018 11:25 am

Coun. Darren Hill withdraws support for pay-as-you-throw garbage utility

Coun. Darren Hill, who voted in favour of a pay-as-you-throw garbage utility in Saskatoon, said he is now withdrawing his support.

The debate over pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) garbage is not over.

Saskatoon city council approved the new waste management program by a slim 6-5 vote on Nov. 19.

PAYT would mean homeowners would pay a monthly fee based on the size of their garbage bin instead of through property taxes.

Coun. Darren Hill, who voted in favour of PAYT, said he is now withdrawing his support.

He gave a notice of motion Tuesday night, indicating he wants to return garbage to a property tax funded model.

Hill said he has come across new information that shows garbage as a utility would hurt low income households.

A new vote will be held at the Dec. 17 city council meeting.

