Changes to Saskatoon civic rates and service fees in 2019

People in Saskatoon will have to pay more to licence their pets or play a round of golf at public courses in 2019.

City officials said some rate and fee changes will be increasing as follows on Jan. 1, 2019, unless otherwise stated:

Property taxes:

The property tax increase for 2019 was finalized by city council at 4.4 per cent.

Recycling programs

curbside residential recycling: $5.66 ($0.14 increase) per household per month; and

multi-unit recycling: $3.11 ($0.15 increase) per household per month.

Water

Water and wastewater rates will increase overall by 9.25 per cent.

Storm water management charge will increase to $5.52 ($1.12 increase) per one equivalent runoff unit per month.

Flood protection program levy (temporary) will decrease to $3.27 ($1.12 decrease) per water meter per month.

Pet licences

spayed/neutered cats: $18 ($1.50 increase);

non-spayed/neutered cats: $36 ($3 increase);

juvenile cats under one year old: $18 ($1.50 increase);

spayed/neutered dogs: $29 ($1 increase);

non-spayed/neutered dogs: $58 ($2 increase);

juvenile dogs: $29 ($1 increase);

service dogs: $0 (no change); and

replacement tags: $10 ($5 increase).

There are no changes to the following:

landfill rates and fees;

parking rates;

Saskatoon Light & Power rates;

Saskatoon Transit fees;

business licences;

Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park admission rates; and

Gordon Howe Campground rates.

