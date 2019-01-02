It’s a boy! First baby of 2019 welcomed at Cobourg’s Northumberland Hills Hospital

An Oshawa couple are proud parents of the first baby of 2019 born at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1., Robin Lyle was born, the son of Lindsey Drake-Shalpata and Alex Shalapata. The baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches (49.5 cm).

It's a boy! First baby of the new year welcomed at NHH at 02:56 AM, January 1st. Welcome to the world, Robin Lyle. Congratulations, Shalapata family! https://t.co/PkPNMLQGou @NewLifeMidwives pic.twitter.com/3KXg2vCl39 — NHH (@NorHillsHosp) January 2, 2019

The hospital says it was the first baby born there in 2019. Robin, the second child born to the couple, was also welcomed by his brothers Ty and Aarron.

“We’re from Oshawa, but we really enjoyed the experience at NHH several years ago during our second son’s birth,” the couple was quoted in a hospital press release.

“Together with our midwife — Kory McGrath of New Life Midwives — we really like the birthing experience offered at NHH. We were impressed by how the team worked together so well, and clearly respected each other. We saw that again with Robin’s birth.”

Robin arrived two weeks before his expected due date, giving the family a pleasant New Year’s surprise.

“The nurses, our midwife, the doctor and the anesthesiologist, everyone involved was just amazing and we’re very grateful,” stated Lindsey.