Gunman killed by security guards at Las Vegas-area casino

Police say security guards shot and killed an armed man in a casino-resort Tuesday in suburban Las Vegas during a confrontation.

The man, whose name was not released, was walking through the Green Valley Ranch resort about 3:40 p.m. when people told security that he was carrying a handgun, police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police say three security guards confronted the man, and he drew his weapon. Police say that two of the guards shot the man. He received medical care at the casino but later died.

Police say no one else was injured. Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore says he does not know if the man shot his weapon or how many shots were fired.