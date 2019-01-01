Manitoba’s Red River Jeep Club rings in the new year, helps community

A hour north east of Winnipeg, near Seddons Corner, is where you’ll find Manitoba’s steep, rocky terrain.

Most people wouldn’t even consider barreling down these hills in their vehicles, but this is where The Red River Jeep Club thrives.

“We’re just like-minded individuals that like driving on snow. We’ll do stuff in the winter, the summer, we’ll go to beaches, we’ll do trail runs and overnight camping runs,” says the club’s president, Trevor Schellenberg.

Jocelyn Diamond has been a member for years.

She sees the club as a chance to make friends and spend some quality time with her nephew.

“I’ve always loved jeeps and when I was finally able to get into one, I discovered a whole new world of people who are jeep enthusiasts,” said Diamond.

The club is very active in the community, having just wrapped up a toy drive for the Christmas Cheer Board, and they have more community work planned for 2019.

“Anything that hits close to home, we’ll have a member nominate something and everyone gets behind them very quickly,” Schellenberg says.

The club continues to grow. Organizers are always looking for new members who want to have fun in their vehicles, and meet new people.

Those interested in getting involved with the club can direct message their Facebook page.

