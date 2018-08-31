Kelowna resident spearheads Jeep club, Labour Day convoy

A convoy of Jeeps will be rumbling from Vernon to Penticton this Labour Day weekend, and it could become an annual event.

Last month, Kelowna resident Steve Steele purchased his first Jeep. To learn more about his new ride, Steele started a Jeep Okanagan page on Facebook. Today, the site has more than 1,100 members, and it didn’t take long for members wanting to meet and gather.

Enter this weekend’s convoy.

The event is slated to take place on Sunday, Sept. 2, from 1 p.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Interested Jeep owners will meet at Kal-Tire Place in Vernon and leave approximately 2:45 p.m., with the ride ending around 4 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. One stop along the way is planned, in Kelowna, at the Capri Centre Mall.

“Basically this was planned so everyone can meet each other,” said Steele. “Right now, we have 85 members that are confirmed and we’re hoping to have 100 by the time Sunday rolls around. And it looks pretty good for that.”

Steele, 48, says he’s had a life-long passion for Jeeps but never owned one until now.

“I only got my Jeep about six weeks ago, so I started this group to learn more about Jeeps. I didn’t expect it to take off. A couple of the members have talked to me about putting this on as an annual event and doing a charity next year, too. So we’re looking at that in the future as well.”

For more about Jeep Okanagan, go online to Facebook and search Jeep Okanagan or click here.