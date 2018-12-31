Prairie Hockey Academy hires Lorne Molleken as head coach

Prairie Hockey Academy (PHA) has hired Lorne Molleken as the program’s Elite 15’s head coach.

He will join the team after the Christmas break as they prepare for their inaugural home tournament, The Prairie Classic, from Jan. 4 to 6, 2019, in Caronport, Sask.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with an age group that I have never coached before and the opportunity to work with these young men and help them mature both on and off ice,” Molleken said in a press release.

Prior to becoming a coach, Molleken spent seven years in professional hockey as a goaltender. During his playing career, he helped win two International Hockey League (IHL) championships with the Toledo Goaldiggers in 1982 and 1983.

The Regina native stepped behind the bench and later became the second Western Hockey League (WHL) coach to reach 600 career wins.

The majority of his WHL career, he split with the Saskatoon Blades over two different stints from 1991-95 and 2004-13.

Molleken has also been the head coach of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks as well as an assistance coach with the San Jose Sharks, the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as the Blackhawks.

PHA is Saskatchewan’s first Hockey Canada Sports School, which allows student-athletes to combine their academics with playing the sport.

The team competes in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) and is currently tied for fourth place with a record of 16-7-0.