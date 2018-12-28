Nathan Oystrick steps down as Humboldt Broncos head coach

Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos.

Oystrick did not immediately give a reason why he was stepping down.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Oystrick said despite the “extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance.”

I have stepped away from the Humboldt Broncos. Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season.

I will issue a proper statement shortly. — Nathan Oystrick (@Oystie74) December 28, 2018

Oystrick, 36, who is originally from Regina, joined the team nearly three months after a devastating crash involving the team’s bus.

Sixteen players and staff members, including head coach Darcy Haugan, were killed in the April 6 crash in eastern Saskatchewan.

At the time of his hiring, Oystrick said he would never forget the circumstances that brought him to Humboldt.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos name new head coach

Oystrick played hockey professionally for 10 years, including 65 games in the NHL and 338 games in the AHL, before turning to coaching.

He was an assistant coach with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL, an affiliate of the NHL’s Boston Bruins, and the Elmira Jackals, an affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres, before spending the 2017-18 season as head coach of the Colorado Academy high school.

More to come as this story develops.