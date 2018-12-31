Elderly couple killed by train collision in Langley were married for 70 years

The elderly couple killed when their car was struck by a train in Langley on Sunday morning were married for 70 years.

Family members have identified the couple as Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88.

According to the couple’s son, the pair were on their way to the doctor’s office when the accident happened.

READ MORE: Elderly couple killed in collision between train, car in Langley

It is still unclear how their car became stuck on the tracks at 9:40 a.m. near the Langley Bypass at Glover Road.

Staff Sgt. David Brown with the Langley RCMP said the small, older-model car somehow got onto the tracks when a westbound train was coming, and the vehicle was struck.

“The vehicle was pushed quite some distance. When we got to the vehicle, we discovered two persons inside. Life-saving efforts were immediately commenced, and unfortunately we have a double fatal,” Brown said.

WATCH: Elderly couple killed after train hits car in Langley

Investigators say it appears the train stopped on the tracks, and then the crossing arms came down.

“It’s hard to understand what happened here,” Brown added. “We don’t know if it was mechanical or a medical incident or some other reason.”

READ MORE: CP freight train derails near Ernfold, Saskatchewan

The couple’s son says his father was a very independent man and says the couple enjoyed living a simple life.

Their granddaughter says they were about to become great-grandparents for their third time and were very dedicated to their family and family life.

The family is searching for answers about how the collision occurred and they have been told a witness tried to warn the couple by screaming at them to move.

They want to thank her and are concerned for her well-being after witnessing such a tragedy.

WATCH: Have we learned the lessons from the 2015 ambulance train crash?

It’s not the first time there has been a fatality involving a vehicle and a train in the area.

In 2015, an ambulance was struck while crossing the same rail line, about 2.5 kilometres away. Investigators in that case determined driver distraction and a confusing crossing design led to that collision.

The Transportation Safety Board made several recommendations after the collision, including warning lights, barriers and signage to prevent drivers from getting into the danger zone.

— with files from Simon Little