Brockville ‘locomotive bell’ stolen from railway tunnel: police

Brockville police are asking the public for information to help them recover a bell they say was stolen near the Brockville railway tunnel.

Police say the bell disappeared sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 29.

The “locomotive bell” was donated to the Communities in Bloom Brockville chapter and was placed next to the old refurbished railway tunnel.

Police say the bell weighs somewhere between 250 and 300 pounds.

They are asking anyone with information about the alleged theft to call the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).