February 9, 2018 12:29 pm

Brockville Railway Tunnel earns 2 economic development awards

The Brockville Railway Tunnel as seen a few weeks prior to opening in the summer of 2017

The Economic Development Council of Ontario had high praise for one of Brockville’s newest tourist attractions.

Wednesday it was announced the Brockville Railway Tunnel was the recipient of two of the organization’s annual awards, earning the nod for “Physical Infrastructure and Redevelopment” in both the 10,000 and 50,000 population categories.

The railway tunnel was part of a multi-year redevelopment project, opening in the summer of 2017. It was originally built in 1860, remaining in service until 1970, and was eventually purchased by the city from Canadian Pacific Railway in 1983.
