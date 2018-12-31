Canada
Woman dies in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu house fire

By The Canadian Press

The body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in the rubble of a home that caught fire south of Montreal on Monday.

A man in his 20s was also injured in the blaze and is recovering in hospital.

The fire started around 4 a.m. and quickly engulfed the home located in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

About 30 firefighters fought the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

