December 31, 2018 10:28 am
Updated: December 31, 2018 10:30 am

Suspect wanted in alleged sexual assault and robbery at Mississauga park

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say the incident happened at Kariya Park.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in a sexual assault and robbery case.

Police say a 34-year-old man was walking near Kariya Park in Mississauga late Saturday afternoon when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava-style ski mask.

Investigators say the suspect produced a weapon and robbed the man of his personal belongings, then forced him into a secluded area where they allege he was sexually assaulted.

They say the suspect, who is described only as being male and about five-foot-seven in height, then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Global News