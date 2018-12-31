Suspect wanted in alleged sexual assault and robbery at Mississauga park

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in a sexual assault and robbery case.
Police say a 34-year-old man was walking near Kariya Park in Mississauga late Saturday afternoon when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava-style ski mask.
Investigators say the suspect produced a weapon and robbed the man of his personal belongings, then forced him into a secluded area where they allege he was sexually assaulted.
READ MORE: Police issue public safety alert after sexual assaults in Brampton, Mississauga
They say the suspect, who is described only as being male and about five-foot-seven in height, then fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.