Suspect wanted in alleged sexual assault and robbery at Mississauga park

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in a sexual assault and robbery case.

Police say a 34-year-old man was walking near Kariya Park in Mississauga late Saturday afternoon when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava-style ski mask.

Investigators say the suspect produced a weapon and robbed the man of his personal belongings, then forced him into a secluded area where they allege he was sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Police issue public safety alert after sexual assaults in Brampton, Mississauga

They say the suspect, who is described only as being male and about five-foot-seven in height, then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.