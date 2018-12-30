Alleged domestic assault in downtown Vancouver leaves one person in hospital, one person in jail
A A
One person is in hospital in critical condition following an alleged domestic assault between two people in downtown Vancouver.
Vancouver Police say it happened just after midnight at a residence near Main Street and Powell Street.
READ MORE: Man arrested after standoff at Burnaby home
Police say the other person was arrested and taken to jail. The public is not at risk.
BC Emergency Services could not confirm the nature of the victim’s injuries.
It’s not known what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect, or what led to the assault.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.