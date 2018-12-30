Alleged domestic assault in downtown Vancouver leaves one person in hospital, one person in jail

One person is in hospital in critical condition following an alleged domestic assault between two people in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver Police say it happened just after midnight at a residence near Main Street and Powell Street.

Police say the other person was arrested and taken to jail. The public is not at risk.

BC Emergency Services could not confirm the nature of the victim’s injuries.

It’s not known what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect, or what led to the assault.