Canada
December 29, 2018 6:38 pm
Updated: December 29, 2018 6:40 pm

Our Stories 2018 – Okanagan

By Global News
A A

Jules Knox and Shelby Thom take a look back at one of the biggest stories this year: the flooding in Grand Forks and the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018
Flooding
Grand Forks
Jules Knox
Okanagan
Our Stories
Shelby Thom
similkameen

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News