‘We need options,’ says Coquitlam councillor of another NYE without ridesharing

A Coquitlam city councillor is highlighting the need for more transportation options, as Metro Vancouverites plan for yet another New Year’s Eve without ridesharing services.

Teri Towner has been volunteering with Operation Red Nose for the last eight years.

She commends her fellow volunteers, but says they could use a little more help on the road.

“Now that ridehailing could be here — it’s in every other large city in North America — people are aware that other options exist,” Towner said.

Many hoped ridehailing, or ridesharing, would be available by now.

The government promised ridehailing for Christmas 2017. Now, it won’t be here until 2019.

Lower Mainland taxi companies applied to the Passenger Transportation Board for over 300 additional licenses by this year’s October deadline.

And there is optimism from the BC Taxi Association that they’ll be able to meet demand this year.

“There will be 100 per cent of the fleet on the road serving the people,” Mohan Kang, president of the BC Taxi Association, said.

“It is the most busy day for the taxi industry.”

However, as the population across the Lower Mainland continues to grow, Towner said the issue isn’t just about more licenses, it’s about more transportation options.

“We need ridehailing, we need more buses, which TransLink is working on. We need all sorts of options for people to get around,” Towner said.

“Not only when they’ve been out ringing-in the new year and partying, we need more options to reduce congestion on our roads and to get people to where they want to go safely.”