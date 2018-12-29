Sports
Montreal Canadiens Danault fined for dangerous trip on Panthers Ekbald

By The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault looks on during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Montreal, Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault has been fined US$5,000 for a dangerous trip against Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad during Friday’s game in Florida.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, on Saturday.

Danault tripped Ekblad 17:32 into the third period of Montreal’s 5-3 win. Danault was assessed a minor penalty for roughing on the play.

The money Danault forfeits will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

