Montreal Canadiens Danault fined for dangerous trip on Panthers Ekbald

Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault has been fined US$5,000 for a dangerous trip against Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad during Friday’s game in Florida.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, on Saturday.

Danault tripped Ekblad 17:32 into the third period of Montreal’s 5-3 win. Danault was assessed a minor penalty for roughing on the play.

The money Danault forfeits will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.