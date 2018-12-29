Suspect arrested in east London break-and-enter

London police say they’ve arrested a suspect in relation to a Boxing Day break-and-enter in the city’s east end.

Officers were called at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday to a residence on Ashland Avenue.

Police say the call came shortly after a man had allegedly broken into the home through an unsecured window.

According to police, a woman in the house was awake at the time of the break-in, and the man allegedly struck her with an object and touched her inappropriately.

Officers add that the woman sustained minor injuries.

Later that day, police sought public assistance in finding the suspect, who was described as a Caucasian man between the ages of 30 and 35 with a heavy build.

On Saturday, police announced they had identified and arrested a suspect in relation to the break-and-enter.

Police say charges are pending.