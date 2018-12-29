Surrey RCMP seeking man on outstanding warrant

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating George Gettings, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

George Gettings, of no fixed address, is currently wanted on a warrant for uttering threats. Police believe he may currently be in the downtown Vancouver area.

Gettings is described as a 55 year old Caucasian male, 5’11, 190 lbs, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of George Gettings is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2018-192125.

If you see this individual, please do not approach him and call 911.