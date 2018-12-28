Flash freeze warning in effect for Greater Sudbury area

A flash freeze warning is in effect for the Greater Sudbury and North Bay areas.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Friday morning, saying a flash freeze is on the way.

According to the weather agency, a mild, wet and foggy airmass settled across the Sudbury and North Bay areas on Friday morning. The mild and moist conditions will give way to a hard freeze later.

Environment Canada says in Sudbury, the cold front will move through shortly after 4 p.m. Temperatures will fall from near 6 C to -5 C by the evening and will reach a low of -20 C by Saturday morning.

In North Bay, officials say the cold front will arrive early Friday evening when temperatures will fall from 6 C at around 6 p.m. to -5 C by 9 p.m., with an overnight low near -17 C.

Environment Canada is warning residents that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.