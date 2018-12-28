Canada
December 28, 2018 3:19 pm

Police arrest wanted man after traffic stop in Hamilton

By Reporter  Global News

Police said the driver had a suspended licence and an outstanding warrant for his arrest with Halton service.

Global News File
A traffic stop in Hamilton has resulted in the arrest of a wanted man.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, officers say they noticed the driver of a grey Honda Odyssey acting suspiciously on Barton Street East near Kenora Avenue.

Police checked the plate, which they said was not authorized for the vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and further investigation confirmed the driver had a suspended licence and an outstanding warrant for his arrest with Halton service, police said.

Police say the passenger, a 42-year-old Hamilton woman was violating her release conditions, so she was also taken into custody.

