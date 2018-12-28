Hamilton police release top-10 list of non-emergency calls to 911

Hamilton police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies, as the service releases its top-10 list of calls that shouldn’t have been made this year.

READ MORE: E-Comm urges people to keep 911 clear for emergency calls

Police note that such calls take up valuable resources and could delay response to a genuine emergency.

HPS wants to remind #HamOnt that 911 is for emergencies. In 2018, 195,000 911 calls – nearly 1/3 weren't emergencies. Here are some of our top non-emergency calls. Remember, for non-urgent cases, call 905-546-4925 or visit our website at https://t.co/8Xe8HLggS4. pic.twitter.com/Wa7MVzu22s — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 28, 2018

Here is a look at the top 2018 non-emergency calls fielded by Hamilton’s communications operators.

1. Checking to see what time it is

2. Reporting a hacked Facebook account

3. Assault by a humping dog

4. Reporting a sick cat

5. Asking if the Beer Store is open

6. A noise coming from a lightbulb

7. A cat in front of the house

8. When Canada Day fireworks are taking place

9. A discrepancy in retail pricing

10. Cold McDonald’s food

READ MORE: 7-year-old Ontario boy calls 911 after receiving snow pants as Christmas gift

Hamilton police add that they fielded 195,000 calls in 2018, nearly one-third of which were not emergencies.

READ MORE: One-third of 911 calls not emergency-related, London police estimate

Communications operators are also said to be dealing with a high volume of pocket dials.

Approximately 4,500 calls are abandoned before they are answered, which means an operator must call back and verify there is no emergency.

Police say the volume is so high, that they have had to assign a full-time staff member to respond to all abandoned calls.