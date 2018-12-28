After fleeing from Lake Country RCMP, man turns himself in

A man with several warrants for his arrest was apprehended on Thursday by police, but only after he turned himself in.

According to Lake Country RCMP, the man’s arrest started when a vehicle failed to stop for police on Highway 97, near Shanks Road, at approximately 3:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Man steals 43-inch TV from Florida Walmart, drops it while trying to flee: police

Police say the suspect vehicle was located, stopped at the dead end of Shanks Road, and that three occupants were outside the vehicle, while a fourth had fled the area on foot. A search ensued and included the assistance of a police dog. Witnesses contacted Global News, stating police cars could be seen near the orchards along Highway 97 on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect later called to turn himself in. He met with officers at a business located near the intersection of Sexsmith Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna, where he was taken into custody without incident.