2 Guelph police officers suffer serious injuries in alleged attack

Guelph police say two of their officers suffered serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a man in the south end on Friday.

Officers were called to an address at around 1:50 a.m. for a medical issue.

Police said while speaking with the man, he suddenly became violent and assaulted the two officers before he was arrested.

Both officers were taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment.

“One received treatment for multiple lacerations to his face and a broken nose. The other officer received trauma to his head and is being treated,” police said in a news release.

Both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

A 38-year-old Guelph man was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

He will make a court appearance in February.

