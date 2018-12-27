Police investigating after moving vehicle shot at on Christmas Eve in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say that two men from Buffalo had their car shot at in Waterloo in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

Police say the incident occurred on Erb Street near Highway 85 at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Police said the car was shot at by people in a dark-coloured sedan with tinted windows. Both vehicles were moving at the time of the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said it is unclear if the men were targeted in the incident.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information or drivers who were in the area with dash cams to call 519-570-9777 x6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.