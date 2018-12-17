Arson charges laid after several fires at Guelph school, University of Guelph

Guelph police say a 23-year-old man is facing arson charges after several fires were set at an elementary school and at the University of Guelph.

Officers arrested a man last week after three separate fires were deliberately set on the university’s campus on Dec. 13.

Police said investigators have linked the man to three other fires between October and November at Sir Isaac Brock Public School in the south end.

Burn marks were found on the exterior of one of the portables in late October. A few days later, a window was smashed and a fire was lit inside a classroom, causing $5,000 in damage.

A bottle was also found filled with gasoline on one of the window sills of the school in early November.

The Guelph man has been charged with six counts of arson.