Stolen car found in Cambridge pond
Police say a stolen vehicle was recovered from a pond in Cambridge on Friday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say that a passerby thought they noticed a car in a pond near Townline and Blackbridge roads. The passerby went back and took a second look before calling emergency services.
Police, along with the Cambridge Fire Department, were called to the scene where they determined that the car, a Nissan Sentra, was unoccupied.
Police also discovered that the car had been reported stolen near Fountain Street South in Cambridge on Thursday.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
