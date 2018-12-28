Crime
Stolen car found in Cambridge pond

Police said the car had been reported stolen in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say a stolen vehicle was recovered from a pond in Cambridge on Friday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say that a passerby thought they noticed a car in a pond near Townline and Blackbridge roads. The passerby went back and took a second look before calling emergency services.

Police, along with the Cambridge Fire Department, were called to the scene where they determined that the car, a Nissan Sentra, was unoccupied.

Police also discovered that the car had been reported stolen near Fountain Street South in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

