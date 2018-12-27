Crime
December 27, 2018 11:47 am

Police release image of suspect in alleged Cambridge break-in

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a suspect in a recent alleged break-in in Cambridge.

Police said at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, a man knocked on the front door of a home on Cooper Street.

When no one responded, police said he went into the backyard and broke into a shed.

He fled the scene after being confronted by the homeowner.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or who can provide any other information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

