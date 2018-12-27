Police release image of suspect in alleged Cambridge break-in
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a suspect in a recent alleged break-in in Cambridge.
Police said at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, a man knocked on the front door of a home on Cooper Street.
When no one responded, police said he went into the backyard and broke into a shed.
He fled the scene after being confronted by the homeowner.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or who can provide any other information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
