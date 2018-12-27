RCMP called to 4-vehicle crash in east Alberta area under freezing drizzle advisory

Traffic was being diverted away from Highway 9 near Oyen, Alta., on Thursday afternoon as police responded to a four-vehicle crash near Range Road 60.

“Police advise that traffic is being diverted at Highway 886 and Range Road 55,” the RCMP said in a news release issued shortly before 2 p.m. “This interruption is expected to last for several hours.

“Road conditions in the area are very icy at this time, and police are advising motorist use caution as they travel.”

Related 2 Edmonton children among 4 people killed in northern Alberta highway crash

The Oyen area was one of several parts of eastern Alberta where Environment Canada warned of slippery conditions because of freezing drizzle.

“Periods of freezing drizzle will continue this afternoon over portions of southeastern Alberta,” the weather agency said in a weather advisory posted to its website. “Conditions will begin to improve this evening in the Brooks region and late overnight near the Saskatchewan border as the cloud moves eastward out of the region.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Drivers were being encouraged to slow down where roads are slippery and to keep a safe distance behind other vehicles.

The town of Oyen is located about 300 kilometres east of Calgary.

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.