Amherstview Jets are soaring in Junior C hockey

After a slow start to the season, the Amherstview Jets are flying towards second place in the Tod Division of the Provincial Junior C Hockey League.

The Napanee Raiders are currently in first place with 53 points. The Picton Pirates are second with 39, and the Jets are right behind with 36.

Amherstview has won seven in a row, including a 6-0 victory over Picton on Dec 23.

READ MORE: Amherstview Junior C Jets expect to be a contender in 2018-19

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” said veteran forward Cody Smith.

This is Smith’s fifth year with the Jets. He joined the club back in 2014 as a 16-year-old midget player. He currently leads the team in scoring with 50 points in just 29 games.

“I give a lot of credit to my linemates,” said the talented forward, a graduate of the Greater-Kingston Minor Hockey system.

“Isaac Pascoal and Jayden Wood are a big part of my success. I don’t like taking credit for individual success. It’s a team game and right now were playing well as a team,” said Smith.

“Our focus is on the next game. That’s what our coaches, Denis Duchesne and Evan Robinson, are preaching: one game at a time.”

READ MORE: Evan Robinson named assistant coach of the Amherstview Junior C Jets

The Jets are coming off a huge 3-1 victory on Dec. 14 in Napanee. It was the Raiders’ first loss in 20 games.

“We sent a message to a really good club,” said forward Brayden Bertrand.

“Everybody is buying into the systems our coaches have laid out for us. Listening to what they say and doing what they ask seems to be working for us. Everything is clicking for us right now, and we’re getting some great goaltending from Jacob Evans and Andrew Lumb.”

The Jets are back in action on Sunday, Dec. 30 against the Campbellford Rebels. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the W.J. Henderson Arena in Amherstview, Ont.