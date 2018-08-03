Evan Robinson named assistant coach of the Amherstview Junior C Jets

After a seven-year hiatus, Evan Robinson has decided to return to junior hockey.

The former head coach of the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs is now the assistant coach of the Amherstview Junior C Jets of the Ontario Hockey Association.

“It’s time to get back behind the bench,” said Robinson who guided the Voyageurs for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011.

“Head coach Denis Duchesne and president Don Ley asked me to come on board to help with the program and I couldn’t say no. I look forward to the challenges that Junior C hockey has to offer.”

Robinson is well known in the Kingston hockey circles. He guided the Vees for 10 seasons and won the Ontario championship and the Dudley-Hewitt Cup in 2009.

He left in 2011 to spend more time with his family and coach his children in minor hockey.

Robinson is no stranger to Junior C hockey. He played defence for the 1993 Napanee Raiders, the All-Ontario Schmaltz Cup champions.

“I’m returning to my roots,” added Robinson.

“I understand what Junior C hockey is all about and I hope to help the Jets win a Tod Division, OHA title.”

“I want to add to a player’s experience and help Denis and Don build a winner here at the W.J Henderson Arena,” Robinson said.

“I’ve been asked to work on the team’s penalty kill and power play. I’m so excited to be back behind the bench. I can’t wait for training camp this September.”