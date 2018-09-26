Amherstview Junior C Jets expect to be a contender in 2018-19

The Amherstview Jets are off to a soaring start in the Provincial Junior C Hockey League.

Denis Duchesne’s club is 3-1 and tied for first place in the Tod Division with the Napanee Raiders.

“I’m more than happy to start the season at 3-1,” said Duchesne, the Jets’ head coach.

READ MORE: The Amherstview Junior C Jets are ready for takeoff

“We’ve had a lot of changes this year,” added Duchesne.

“We have 14 new players so I’m, pleased to see us get off to a solid start. We have some improvements to make as the season goes on but I can’t complain at all with the way the boys have played this early in the season.”

One of the biggest changes this year is in goal. Last year’s playoff hero, Alex Masanko, is now tending the crease for the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs.

Taking his place between the pipes is Voyageurs’ prospect Jacob Evans.

“The organization, the coaches, and the players have welcomed me with open arms,” said the 18-year old netminder from Halifax, N.S.

“I’m a strong believer in communication. As a goaltender, I need to communicate with my teammates on the ice at all times. Communicating with my defence and forwards will be the key to this team’s success. We’ve got off to a good start and I don’t see any reason why we can’t continue to roll.”

Duchesne is impressed with what Evans has to bring to the table. After three games, the youngster sports a goals-against average of 3.

“I really like what I see in Jacob,” said the Jets’ veteran bench boss.

“He will continue to develop here in Junior C before getting his shot next season with the Junior A Voyageurs. I think he has what it takes to play at a higher level.”

READ MORE: Evan Robinson named assistant coach of the Amherstview Junior C Jets

Another key acquisition is former Kingston Frontenacs forward Sam Field. Now attending Queen’s University, Field decided to concentrate on his academics and when time permits, play some Junior C hockey.

The Jets are back in action this Friday in Napanee against the Raiders. Their next home game will be Sunday night at the W.J. Henderson Arena against the Uxbridge Bruins. Game time will be 7.30 p.m.