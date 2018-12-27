Chris McCord to become interim Peel Regional Police chief after Jennifer Evans retires

The Peel Police Services Board says Chris McCord will take over as the service’s interim chief in January, succeeding Jennifer Evans as she retires.

McCord, who was appointed deputy chief in 2012 with responsibility for diversity relations, support services and professional standards, will assume the position on Jan. 12.

In a written statement released Thursday morning, Chair Norma Nicholson thanked Evans for serving six years as chief and more than 35 years as an officer with Peel Regional Police.

Nicholson said the Board is continuing to go through a recruitment process for hiring a new chief.

“Acting Chief McCord is an experienced and respected leader. We are confident that he will provide steadfast leadership during the interim period,” the statement said.

“The Board is committed to creating engagement opportunities for citizens, employees, and community partners to share their thoughts.”

McCord previously served with the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland before joining Peel Regional Police. He served as a deputy director of the 2010 G8 and G20 Summit unified command centre as well as a superintendent and executive officer to the chief in 2011.

Peel Police Services Board Appoints Interim Chief of Police – https://t.co/Sz5jCiWy47 pic.twitter.com/ApPFS5Xfm0 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 27, 2018