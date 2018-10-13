Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans to retire after 6 years

Jennifer Evans is to retire after six years as the chief of police for the Peel Region, Global News has learned.

Evans has worked on the force for 35 years and is said to be officially retiring sometime in January 2019.

Initially, Evans was to step down from her role in 2017 but in a news release sent out by the Peel Police Services Board on June 27, 2017, the former chair of the board Amrik Singh Ahluwalia was quoted saying Evan’s request for a two-year renewal had been accepted.

“After careful consideration and deliberation, the board voted to accept Chief Evans’s request for a two-year renewal of her employment. This was a decision of the board, and we look forward to working with Chief Evans for the next two years as we continue to modernize policing in Peel,” he said.

Evans was to serve as chief until October 2019.

The move was controversial as Evans had previously faced opposition. In 2015, the Peel Region police board passed a motion to recommend carding be suspended but Evans said the practice would continue, causing contention within the community.

Mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie took to Twitter Friday evening to thank Evans.

“I sincerely thank Chief Evans for her tireless work to keep our community safe and her efforts to make Peel Police one of the leading forces in Canada,” the tweet said.

“I have relied on her counsel and candour and wish her well in the next chapter of her life.”

Along with Crombie, the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and a few other organizations tweeted out their congratulations.

“Ontario’s police leaders are proud of the leadership and courage of Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans,” the OACP tweet read.

Peel Regional police is the third largest municipal police service in Canada.