1 dead after explosion south of Edmonton

An explosion Thursday morning at Ja-Co Welding in the Nisku Business Park left one person dead and at least one other person injured.

Emergency crews were called to 8 Street and 13 Avenue at around 8:15 a.m. after reports of an explosion.

Leduc RCMP said a man in his early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Mounties said another man was taken to hospital in Edmonton by EMS with serious injuries.

#RCMP say 1 man dead and only 1 man taken to hospital. Police say both were employees who worked at the business and everyone else is accounted for. #yeg #nisku — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) December 27, 2018

However, Alberta Health Services said one person was found dead at the scene and two other patients were taken to hospital; one in critical life-threatening condition and the other in stable condition.

Leduc County Fire Services District Chief Keven Lefebvre said firefighters heard a “whoof” from a nearby fire hall, before being called to the business.

“Two workers were badly injured in that explosion,” Lefebvre said. “All of the other workers, including them, are out and accounted for.”

Twenty firefighters were on scene from the Nisku, Calmar and Edmonton International Airport stations.

Leduc RCMP said there is no concern for public safety but are asking the public to stay away from the area.

“After a primary search of the building, a decision was made to allow acetylene tanks, which were on fire, to vent off. This will mitigate risks on scene,” Lefebvre said.

The district chief said fire crews will then re-enter the building to put out the remaining fire.

“Obviously it was an industrial accident, so we’re just waiting for OHS (Occupational Health and Safety) to get here and we’ll turn the site over to them,” he said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

“I wouldn’t venture to guess what’s going on,” Lefebvre said. “Like I said, it was some acetylene tanks that seemed to be on fire. I don’t know what the cause would be. It might take a while to figure that out.”

Occupational Health and Safety said investigators were being dispatched to the scene.

Several fire trucks, paramedics, RCMP on scene at Ja-Co Welding in #Nisku after an explosion this morning at 8:15 am. #yeg pic.twitter.com/pd1mrYsZkT — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) December 27, 2018