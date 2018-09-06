Canada
September 6, 2018 1:26 am
Updated: September 6, 2018 2:09 am

Fire crews respond to large industrial fire south of Edmonton

By , and Global News

A fire raged in an industrial area in Nisku, leading a road to be blocked off on Wednesday night.

A A

Leduc County Fire Services confirmed crews had been called to the blaze Wednesday night after video was posted to Twitter showing what appeared to be a very large and intense fire in Nisku, but they did not provide further details.

Brian Curry told Global News that the fire broke out in the area of 8 Street and 15 Avenue late Wednesday.

Thick dark smoke could be seen and loud explosions heard at the scene, which was not far from the Edmonton airport.

There was a building on fire and thick smells emanating from the area.

Curry said he started recording video when he saw the blaze but did not know which building had gone up in flames.

Sheriffs blocked off one road that serviced the area where the fire was burning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
15 Avenue
8 Street
Explosions
Fire
Industrial Fire
Leduc County Fire Services
Nisku fire
Nisku industrial fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News