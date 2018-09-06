Fire crews respond to large industrial fire south of Edmonton

Leduc County Fire Services confirmed crews had been called to the blaze Wednesday night after video was posted to Twitter showing what appeared to be a very large and intense fire in Nisku, but they did not provide further details.

Brian Curry told Global News that the fire broke out in the area of 8 Street and 15 Avenue late Wednesday.

Thick dark smoke could be seen and loud explosions heard at the scene, which was not far from the Edmonton airport.

There was a building on fire and thick smells emanating from the area.

Curry said he started recording video when he saw the blaze but did not know which building had gone up in flames.

Sheriffs blocked off one road that serviced the area where the fire was burning.