Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 102 near Halifax airport
A truck fire on Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport has shut down a portion of the highway.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene near Exit 6 on Thursday morning.
A passing motorist says he heard an explosion and called 911 when he saw the tractor trailer erupt into flames.
RCMP have closed the inbound lanes, while crews put the fire out.
