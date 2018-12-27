Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 102 near Halifax airport

A truck fire on Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport has shut down a portion of the highway.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene near Exit 6 on Thursday morning.

VIDEO: this is video early this morning of the truck fire on Hwy 102 sent to me by Jeff Donaldson #EnfieldNS pic.twitter.com/Ugc0fOTqW3 — Pat Healey 🇨🇦 (@Laker_PatHealey) December 27, 2018

A passing motorist says he heard an explosion and called 911 when he saw the tractor trailer erupt into flames.

RCMP have closed the inbound lanes, while crews put the fire out.

#RCMPNS Hwy 102 inbound will not be open for at least two hours as police assist firefighters at the scene of the truck fire near Exit 6. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) December 27, 2018